Delaware’s Monte Taylor narrowly missed out on Big Brother’s $750,000 grand prize. The online fitness trainer from Bear finished second in the CBS reality TV competition’s 24th season.

Despite finishing as the runner-up, Taylor hopes to translate his national exposure into further success for his fitness business, and his soon-to-be new role as podcaster.

The 27-year-old earned a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Delaware, but took an alternative career route as an online trainer. But it wasn’t until the pandemic that he started taking his new vocation more seriously.

“I started thinking about what I really wanted to do,” Taylor said. “I wound up finding this passion for fitness and quit my job… I started my online fitness coaching business and immediately started working with clients and helping them reach their fitness goals.”

He frequently posted fitness videos online, one of which went viral. “I have been posting a lot on social media and one of my videos blew up and apparently got more eyes on it than normal,” he said. That led to an invitation to appear on Big Brother, a reality show where contestants are forced to live together with little contact with the outside world.

He plans to use his appearance on the show to expand his platform and possibly raise money for future projects, as well as help his community.

“I saw it as an opportunity to represent my family, my friends, and the community that I came from, but also to expand my reach and help more people after the show.”