Death of missing Princeton University student ruled suicide

Side-by-side photos of Misrach Ewunetie

Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was a junior at Princeton University. (Princeton University/GoFundMe)

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. The hotline is staffed 24/7 by trained counselors who can offer free, confidential support. Spanish speakers can call 1-888-628-9454. People who are deaf or hard of hearing can call 1-800-799-4889.

___

The death of a Princeton University student, whose body was found on campus this past fall, has been ruled a suicide.

Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found near the tennis courts by a university employee on Oct. 20. She had been reported missing nearly a week prior.

The Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s Office conducted the autopsy. It ruled the death a suicide caused by “Bupropion, Escitalopram and Hydroxyzine Toxicity.”

Bupropion and Escitalopram are drugs that treat depression, while Hydroxyzine is used to treat allergic skin reactions.

No further information was provided by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, at the request of Ewunetie’s family.

Ewunetie, an Ohio native, was a junior studying sociology at the Ivy League institution. She was last seen in the early morning hours on Oct. 14. The university reported her missing three days later.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Princeton University Department of Public Safety, Princeton Police Department, and New Jersey State Police, assisted with the search.

Ewunetie was mourned by students at two vigils days after her body was discovered, according to the Daily Princetonian. Friends remembered her as “exceptionally kind” and “a really, really integral part of our community.”

A GoFundMe raised more than $150,000 for the family to cover funeral expenses, travel, and an independent autopsy.

