Death of missing Princeton University student ruled suicide

The death of a Princeton University student, whose body was found on campus this past fall, has been ruled a suicide.

Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found near the tennis courts by a university employee on Oct. 20. She had been reported missing nearly a week prior.

The Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s Office conducted the autopsy. It ruled the death a suicide caused by “Bupropion, Escitalopram and Hydroxyzine Toxicity.”

Bupropion and Escitalopram are drugs that treat depression, while Hydroxyzine is used to treat allergic skin reactions.

No further information was provided by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, at the request of Ewunetie’s family.