Military exercises at the Shore involve sirens, horns, pyrotechnic explosions

Shore residents might have a unique experience through Saturday as the military undertakes training exercises.

The 177th Fighter Wing began a training exercise Thursday that will conclude on Saturday.

A unit of the New Jersey Air National Guard, the 177th Fighter Wing is stationed at the Atlantic City Air National Guard base at the Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor.

The military says residents in the surrounding area can expect night flying along with exercises involving sirens, horns, and pyrotechnic explosions.

“It is designed to evaluate and ensure mission readiness in support of worldwide deployment,” a spokesperson said.