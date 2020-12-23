Local colleges see larger-than-average enrollment drops this fall

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Colleges across the country saw enrollments dip this fall, with area schools experiencing larger-than-average drops, according to recent data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

Nationally, enrollment fell 2.5%. Pennsylvania schools dipped 3.1%, Delaware schools declined 3.2% and New Jersey saw a 4.2% decline.

Combined, the three states had about 37,000 fewer students enroll in colleges this fall compared to fall 2019.

Explaining these enrollment losses will take time.

It’s clear, however, that the pandemic has hurt some types of schools more than others.

Graduate enrollment, for instance, actually went up this fall, according to the data. So too did undergraduate attendance at four-year private universities.

Undergraduate attendance dipped slightly at four-year private nonprofit schools and four-year public schools.

Community colleges, however, fared far worse. Enrollment at two-year public institutions fell a whopping 10.1% — roughly 544,000 students.

It’s not yet clear why, said Jennifer Causey, a research associate at the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. But some informed guesses have emerged.

For starters, many community colleges offer the kind of hands-on vocational training that may be hard to translate to a virtual setting. Also, college enrollment dipped most sharply among low-income high school graduates, a group that disproportionately attends community colleges.