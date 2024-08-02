Harris raised a massive $310 million in July, as she looks to reset November’s race against Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris ‘ campaign announced Friday that it raised $310 million last month, an eyepopping sum showing that donors who once seemed spooked about the prospects for November’s election with President Joe Biden are now offering mountains of cash to boost his former No. 2.

The haul by Harris, the Democratic National Committee and affiliated entities far outpaced Republican former President Donald Trump, whose campaign and assorted committees said they took in $138.7 million for July.

The vice president’s campaign also says it entered August with $377 million in cash on hand, which it described as the most for any presidential candidate at this point in the cycle. It was also well above the $327 million Trump’s team announced having to start the month.

“The tremendous outpouring of support we’ve seen in just a short time makes clear the Harris coalition is mobilized, growing, and ready to put in the work to defeat Trump this November,” Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement. “Our money is going to the work that wins close elections.”

Trump’s totals for July were augmented by an assassination attempt against the former president during a rally in Pennsylvania, which galvanized some of his fiercest supporters, and by his subsequent revealing of his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Harris’ team, meanwhile, is hoping for another jolt early next week, when she’s expected to announce her own running mate, and during the Democratic convention, which opens in Chicago on Aug. 19.

The figures released by both campaigns this week do not include full Federal Elections Commission fillings, which will come later this month. That makes it difficult to determine how much of Harris’ haul came after Biden announced on July 21 that he was abandoning his reelection bid and endorsing Harris.