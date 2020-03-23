Justices toss decision in media mogul’s discrimination case

The Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling in favor of a black media mogul and comedian who’s suing cable giant Comcast alleging racial discrimination.

The justices agreed unanimously that an appeals court applied the wrong legal standard in allowing business owner Byron Allen’s $20 billion suit against Comcast to go forward. Allen has a separate $10 billion suit against Charter Communications that the justices’ decision also affects.

A federal appeals court in San Francisco had said that Allen needed to show that race was among the factors in Comcast’s decision not to offer him a contract. But the Supreme Court said that Allen has to show that race was the decisive factor in the cable companies’ refusal to carry his television channels. Comcast has said it declined to carry the channels because the programming isn’t very good.