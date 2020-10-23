‘Everything has gone to hell’: Nigerians in Philly connect with protests sweeping their home country

Chioma Azi is bringing protests against the Nigerian government from Lagos to Philadelphia.

Last weekend, the CEO of Philly Nigerian Professionals organized a solidarity protest on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, amplifying the message of demonstrators who are calling for anti-corruption and anti-police brutality reforms there.

This weekend, they’re marching again with even more urgency after security forces killed 12 people during a peaceful protest in Lagos on Tuesday, according to Amnesty International.

“[PNP members] have family who don’t live that far from where the massacre happened. We know people who have been protesting,” said Azi, who was born and raised in Philadelphia and whose father is Nigerian. “It’s been a very difficult week for us, seeing the images.”

Nigerians around the world have watched in horror as their government denies responsibility for killing its citizens, even as deaths mount as part of an ongoing crackdown against democratic protests.

For the past two weeks, protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, an elite police force, have ramped up in Lagos and around the world, shared on social media under the banner #EndSARS.

Those protesting say that rather than uphold the rule of law, SARS operates more like a state-sanctioned gang, extorting, torturing and killing the country’s own citizens with impunity. The movement has expanded to become a referendum on government corruption and oppression writ large.

On Thursday, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari responded to the demonstrations during a television address. He criticized those who “hijacked and misdirected the initial genuine and well-intended protests.”

Buhari did not mention the killings at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos on Tuesday, stoking anger among his constituents.

Dr. Olamide Sowole, stranded in Philadelphia because of the COVID-19 pandemic, knows all too well about SARS.