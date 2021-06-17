High court sides with Catholic agency in Philly foster care dispute
Updated: 12:45 p.m.
—
The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the city of Philadelphia violated the Constitution by limiting its relationship with a Catholic foster care agency over the group’s refusal to certify same-sex couples as foster parents.
The justices came down unanimously against Philadelphia and for Catholic Social Services.
“The refusal of Philadelphia to contract with CSS for the provision of foster care services unless it agrees to certify same-sex couples as foster parents cannot survive strict scrutiny, and violates the First Amendment,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote.
The decision means the city must permit religious exemptions when it comes to contracts with foster care agencies. The city said that will create a “confusing patchwork in government programs” and “weaken government non-discrimination guaruntees.”
Catholic Social Services, which is affiliated with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, has said that its Catholic beliefs prevent it from certifying same-sex couples as foster parents.
During a virtual news conference, attorney Laurie Windham, who represented the Archdiocese, said the high court’s decision was a “common-sense ruling in favor of religious social services.”
Archbishop Nelson Perez called Thursday’s decision a “crystal clear affirmation of First Amendment rights.”
“I have often said that we are a people of hope. It is my personal hope that today’s decision makes it abundantly clear that religious ministry cannot be forced to abandon their beliefs as the price for ministering to those in need,” said Perez.
“We can all live and work peacefully, side-by-side to create a better and brighter future for all of our children,” he added.
Philadelphia learned in 2018 from a newspaper reporter that Catholic Social Services would not work with same-sex couples. The city has said it requires that the two dozen-plus foster care agencies it works with not to discriminate as part of their contracts. The city asked the Catholic agency to change its policy, but the group declined. As a result, Philadelphia stopped referring additional children to the agency.
Catholic Social Services sued, but lower courts sided with Philadelphia.
In a statement, City Solicitor Diana Cortes called the high court’s ruling a “difficult and disappointing setback” for foster care youth and foster parents.
“With today’s decision, the Court has usurped the City’s judgement that a non-discrimination policy is in the best interests of the children in its care, with disturbing consequences for other government programs and services,” said Cortes. “At the same time, the city is gratified that the Supreme Court did not, as the plaintiffs sought, radically change existing constitutional law to adopt a standard that would force court-ordered religious exemptions from civic obligations in every arena.”
This developing story will be updated.