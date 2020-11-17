The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition’s Mid-Atlantic Conference brings together political, business and community leaders to talk about the nation’s place on the global stage and how the United States can work with foreign partners to improve economic and health outcomes around the world.

While the event has been typically held in Wilmington in recent years, the pandemic forced the 2020 iteration to go virtual.

Despite the online nature of the event, it’s Delaware connection was especially palpable this year as President-elect Joe Biden was meeting in downtown Wilmington with economic advisors as part of his work to transition into the White House. Biden, who spent years serving as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is expected to be much more engaged in global affairs compared to President Trump’s “America first” agenda.

“Our place in the world is weaker and is less sustainable today than it was four years ago,” said U.S. Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware. He said the Trump administration’s isolationism “has really tested and challenged a lot of our key alliances.”

Cindy McCain, wife of Coons’ longtime Republican colleague, the late-Sen. John McCain, joined the Delaware senator for the conference’s keynote conversation. She said she’s hopeful a broader spirit of bipartisanship will take hold in Washington under Biden.

“Values-driven leadership is most important in this arena and something I think the world is looking to the United States to fill,” she said. McCain endorsed Biden in the presidential race, which could have helped the campaign narrowly flip her home state of Arizona from Trump to Biden after all the votes were tallied.

Coons said the U.S. has not been leading on the biggest issue facing the global community right now: COVID-19.

President Trump has failed to lead as a role model and has failed to spread reliable information that could reduce the spread of infection, Coons said. That “has marked us both internally and externally in a way that has genuinely harmed not just the American people but also our standing in the world.”