State Rep. Chris Rabb first introduced a bill in 2018 to formally abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a state holiday. In fact, he’s since done it two times — and Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled state Legislature has batted down each attempt.

While the Philadelphia Democrat intends to do so again in the next legislative session, Rabb is planning to debut a new bill during Native American Heritage Month in November.

“We have to look at what are ways that we can view redress in reparations for Indigenous peoples and part of that should include a free tuition to public colleges and universities across the Commonwealth — and so that’s a bill I’ll be working on,” Rabb said.

He didn’t share the specifics, but Rabb said that it is even more important to raise awareness about the bills.

“I think this is important, because how we treat our most marginalized says a lot about where we are as a nation. And frankly, if you’re not able to acknowledge as an elected official or as a citizen that we are on stolen land and this country has been built with stolen labor, we’re not really ready to move forward, that we are essentially living in fiction at the expense of shared prosperity, and justice,” Rabb said.