This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

Will the state’s clean-energy goals be more readily achieved by remaining in the regional power grid or by bolting it out of fear that staying — along with certain federal policies — could undermine efforts to combat climate change?

That issue is the crux of an intense debate over how New Jersey should respond to policy changes by the regional power grid, PJM Interconnection and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, in how states go about procuring the electricity they need to keep the lights on for both residents and businesses.

Critics say those policies undermine state efforts to pursue cleaner sources of energy to reduce impacts of climate change. Twenty-nine states — including New Jersey and nine other states in the PJM grid — have adopted policies to promote clean energy by setting aggressive goals to decarbonize the energy sector.

In response, the state Board of Public Utilities has opened a proceeding to determine whether it could achieve the state’s climate goals — 100% clean energy by 2050 — by exiting PJM’s capacity market, where it buys enough power to supply customers no matter how high the demand for energy mounts.

Many participants at a state webinar Monday argued against abandoning what has been a successful regional approach to buying power, a framework that has led to savings for energy consumers and increased reliability of the power grid.

“The best path for states is to remain in the wholesale competitive markets,’’ said Jeff Dennis of Advanced Energy Economy, a trade group representing energy companies in the clean-energy sector.