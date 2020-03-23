Federal Reserve to lend up to $300B to businesses, cities

Markets reversed sharply after the announcement. Dow Jones futures swung more than 1,000 points from about 500 down to a rise of roughly 500. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond also fell, a sign that more investors are willing to purchase the securities.

The Fed also said it will set up three new lending facilities that will provide up to $300 billion by purchasing corporate bonds, buying a wider range of municipal bonds, and purchasing asset-backed securities.

It also says it will buy an unlimited amount of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities in an effort hold down interest rates and ensure those markets function smoothly.

The Fed last week had said it would buy $500 billion of Treasuries and $200 billion of mortgage-backed securities, then quickly ran through roughly half those amounts by the end of the week. On Monday, the New York Federal Reserve said it would purchase $75 billion of Treasuries and $50 billion of mortgage-backed securities each day this week.

That is a much larger amount than the Fed deployed in the financial crisis and its aftermath. In 2012 the Fed launched its third round of asset purchases, known as quantitative easing, which consisted of $45 billion of Treasury purchases a month.