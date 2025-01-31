Saquon Barkley could be latest in line of free agents who helped deliver Super Bowl titles

The offseason addition of Saquon Barkley helped elevate a sluggish offense for the Philadelphia Eagles and lead the team to a Super Bowl.

While building teams through the draft is still the most desirable avenue for success in the NFL, free agent additions have played a major role for several Super Bowl teams since unrestricted free agency came to the NFL in 1993.

If Barkley can help deliver a Super Bowl title to Philadelphia when the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9 in New Orleans, he will join a list of stars from Reggie White to Tom Brady who helped their teams win Super Bowl titles after signing big free agent deals.

Barkley posted one of the most prolific seasons ever for a running back after signing a $37.75 million, three-year contract in March. He became the ninth player to rush for 2,000 yards in a regular season, set an NFL record with seven TD runs of at least 60 yards in the regular season and playoffs and needs 30 yards rushing to break Terrell Davis’ record of 2,476 yards set in the 1998 season for most ever in a season, playoffs included.

Here’s a look at some of the most impactful free agents on Super Bowl champions over the last three decades.

Reggie White, Packers

The first major unrestricted free agent left Philadelphia before the 1993 season and helped build a powerhouse in Green Bay. White was the most dominant defensive player for most of the 1990s and turned the Packers into a perennial contender. Green Bay ended a 10-year playoff drought in White’s first season, made it to the conference title game in his third year and helped lead the Packers to the title in his fourth season.

Deion Sanders, 49ers and Cowboys

Prime Time played a major part in two Super Bowl titles starting when he joined San Francisco in 1994 as part of a major spending spree. After winning four titles in the 1980s, the Niners lost to Dallas on back-to-back conference title games in the 1992-93 seasons, creating a sense of urgency for notoriously inpatient owner Eddie DeBartolo.

The investment in Sanders played immediate dividends. He had three pick-6s on the way to winning Defensive Player of the Year in 1994 and had interceptions in the NFC title game win over the Cowboys and Super Bowl win against the Chargers.

Sanders left after that season and joined the enemy, signing with the Cowboys. He helped deliver a Super Bowl title his first season in Dallas as well.