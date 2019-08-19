Diver exploring shipwreck off N.J. found safe after crew reports her missing

A diver who went missing from a group off the New Jersey coast was found safe after a search effort, authorities say.

The Coast Guard received a radio distress call at 11:20 a.m. Saturday from the captain of “Gypsy Blood,” a commercial dive vessel, stating that a diver went missing while exploring an underwater shipwreck near the Shark River Inlet, according to an agency news release.

Station Station Shark River Inlet then launched a 29-foot Response Boat—Small boat crew launched to assist with search efforts.

The private vessel “Independence” also assisted dispatching two divers underwater, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard says the diver was found floating in the water with an orange inflatable marker buoy about two miles southwest of Gypsy Blood.

“Diving is an inherently risky activity, which is why it is so important to be safe and prepared,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Dan Box, a watchstander at the Sector Delaware Bay command center. “I’m happy to say that the missing diver rescued today was both prepared and experienced, which immensely helped this search to have a successful conclusion.”