Disciplined N.J. officers’ names won’t come out for now

The release of disciplinary reports going back to 2000 for New Jersey state troopers won’t go forward on Wednesday as the attorney general planned because of a court order blocking their release.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal had ordered last month that the names of officers who committed serious disciplinary violations would be released, but police officer and troopers’ unions sued to block the release. They argued the release of officer’s names would smear them unfairly.

They won a decision in New Jersey’s Appellate Division last week.