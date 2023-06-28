Delaware senators approve $5.6B operating budget for upcoming fiscal year

Senate lawmakers in Delaware gave final approval Tuesday to an operating budget of more than $5.6 billion for the fiscal year starting Saturday, an increase of roughly 10% over this year’s operating budget.

Senators also approved a separate budget supplement totaling $194.5 million in one-time funds for next year.

Senators voted 17-3 for the operating budget and 19-1 for the supplemental bill. As in the House votes last week, all dissenting votes were cast by minority Republicans, who have expressed concern about the large jump in spending.

Both measures now go to Democratic Gov. John Carney for his signature.

The operating budget is $124.5 million higher than what Carney proposed in January, while the one-time supplement is $130 million less than what he recommended. The change in the supplemental bill represents a decision to address a deficit in the state’s group health insurance plan with recurring operating funds over several years, rather than a one-time lump sum. As a result, lawmakers added $48.6 million to the operating budget for group health insurance premiums.

The second major change to Carney’s recommended operating budget is an increase of $48.7 million to address expected growth in Medicaid expenditures. That’s in addition to $69.1 million in one-time funds for Medicaid in the supplemental bill, which also includes $51 million for state retiree health benefits.

The budget bill includes pay raises ranging from 3% to 9% for state employees, depending on their pay grades. Employees making less than $50,000 a year will see pay increases between 7% and 9%, while those making roughly $100,000 or more annually will get a 3% pay raise. Teachers, school counselors, and school librarians will get salary increases of 9%.

Those pay increases follow pay hikes ranging from 2% to 9% that government workers received this year.