Van Drew supports Jersey Shore town in FEMA storm repayment dispute

A Jersey Shore town still recovering Superstorm Sandy is receiving the help of a congressman in its battle with the Federal Emergency Management Agency over the repayment of storm funds.

Little Egg Harbor is requesting a repayment deferral of a $4.2 million FEMA loan that was dispersed to help with storm recovery efforts. The municipality is located along the back bay across from Long Beach Island and sustained substantial damage during the October 2012 storm.

The federal government has required Little Egg Harbor to repay the loan in full with accrued interest by April 2023. That prompted municipal officials to contact Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew, who has since announced his support for Little Egg Harbor.

“I stand with Little Egg Harbor Township against the onerous request of FEMA to repay funds that would place an unnecessary burden on a town that still has not fully recovered from Sandy,” said Van Drew, who represents New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, in a statement. “I plan to help in any way that I can to help rectify this situation.”

Deputy Mayor John Kehm and Committeeman Blaise Scibetta said officials work hard to control spending and reduce the tax burden on residents.