Search widens for Chester County Prison escapee; some schools closed for second day

Authorities have moved and expanded the search area for a convicted murderer who escaped from the Chester County Prison last week, after he was spotted on a trail camera at one of the nation’s premier botanical gardens.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, has been spotted five times since he escaped Thursday from the Chester State Prison at 8:50 a.m.

Action News has learned the convicted killer likely scaled up the prison roof and then jumped down to a less secure area to break free.

Another inmate, Igor Bolte, escaped the prison back on May 19, and sources tell ABC News Cavalcante used a similar method to leave the facility.

Bolte, 30, was in the exercise yard of the Chester County Prison when he scaled the wall until reaching the roof.

“Once at the roof (Bolte) is able to use an exposed I-beam to climb up onto the roof of the building,” a criminal complaint says. “Surveillance footage from the main entrance area of the prison captures the defendant climbing down from the roof of the building and running past the security station outside the main fence of the prison.”

Bolte was captured five minutes after his escape, according to court documents.

A county official told Action News that after Bolte’s escape, prison officials brought in security consultants to assess the situation. Additional razor wire was installed along the perimeter of the exercise area where Bolte escaped.

Classes canceled as precaution

The expanded search spurred two nearby school districts to cancel classes Tuesday and Wednesday as a precaution, and authorities urged residents to keep their homes and vehicles locked.

The Kennett Consolidated School District will be closed for a second day on Wednesday due to the search for Cavalcante.

Unionville-Chadds Ford School District says it will also close schools and officers on Wednesday. All schools will have a Flexible Instructional Day, according to the district’s website.

Joe Annechino, of Unionville, said he used to leave his garage door open at night. No longer.

“I just put a couple of new bolts on two doors. I keep the car locked. So, yes, unfortunately, I have changed my way of thinking about my exposure to whatever,” he said.

And Kathleen Marcozzi told Action News she’s been focused on the news coverage.

“We’ve been watching this for five days, we were not as concerned because it wasn’t in our area. Now it’s across the street,” she said.

Cavalcante spotted in Longwood Gardens

The last known sighting of Cavalcante came Monday night when he was spotted on a privately-owned motion-activated wildlife trail camera on the property of Longwood Gardens.

Police released images from that camera on Tuesday morning.

One image of Cavalcante shows him walking north at 8:21 p.m. and another photo shows him walking south through the same area at 9:33 p.m.

Longwood Gardens is outside of the established perimeter, so police are now shifting the search to include areas south of Rt. 1.

Bevins said Cavalcante has now obtained a hooded sweatshirt and a duffel bag in addition to a backpack, but the photos confirm Cavalcante has not changed his appearance.

Based on the images, it’s now believed that Cavalcante has broken into either a home, garage or car.

“Please secure homes outbuildings and vehicles. Cavalcante has clearly gotten supplies and we want to minimize his ability to get anything more,” said Lt. Col. George Bevins, deputy commissioner of operations for the Pennsylvania State Police, at Tuesday’s news conference.

Longwood Gardens is closed on Tuesdays. The business said it would be closed on Wednesday due to the search.