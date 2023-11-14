Central Bucks School Board to consider resignation of superintendent

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Action News has learned that the Central Bucks School Board is expected to consider the resignation of its superintendent during Tuesday night’s meeting.

If approved, Abram Lucabaugh could receive a proposed six-figure severance package.

His resignation comes less than a week after Democrats swept the school board race.

But they don’t take control until December, which means the Republican-controlled board will vote on his leave.

Lucabaugh just received a new contract and a 40% salary increase in July.

The proposed severance package could cost the district more than $600,000.