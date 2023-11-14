Central Bucks School Board to consider resignation of superintendent
If approved, Abram Lucabaugh could receive a proposed six-figure severance package.
Action News has learned that the Central Bucks School Board is expected to consider the resignation of its superintendent during Tuesday night’s meeting.
His resignation comes less than a week after Democrats swept the school board race.
But they don’t take control until December, which means the Republican-controlled board will vote on his leave.
Lucabaugh just received a new contract and a 40% salary increase in July.
The proposed severance package could cost the district more than $600,000.
