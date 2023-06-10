Mayor of Bucks County borough charged in April hit-and-run crash

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The mayor of Morrisville Borough, Bucks County has been charged in an April 2023 hit-and-run crash, according to the district attorney’s office.

Brud Charles Anderson, 50, of Morrisville, is charged with misdemeanor counts of accidents involving death or person injury and accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property.

According to officials, the crash happened at about 3 p.m. on April 13, 2023, at N. Delmorr and E. Trenton avenues.

Officials said a woman driving a gray 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was heading south on N. Delmorr Avenue and as she approached the intersection, an unknown black Ford Sport-Trac heading north also approached the intersection and attempted to make a left onto E. Trenton Avenue.

The Ford turned left in front of the Chevrolet, and the vehicles collided, officials said. Both drivers stopped in the middle of the intersection, but the Ford then reversed and sped away heading west on East Trenton Avenue.

The driver of the Ford never stopped to render aid or exchange information with the other driver, who was injured, officials said.

The crash was captured on video surveillance.

Officials said a PennDOT confirmed that the vehicle was registered to Anderson, who is currently the Mayor of Morrisville Borough.

Action News reached out to Anderson’s office for a statement but has not yet heard back.