Shortly after, according to police, a bear was spotted in the Cedar Run section of the township.

Authorities say they are monitoring the area closely and ask that the public reports any sightings to 609-597-8581.

The spotting isn’t too unusual for Ocean County. According to reports on Jersey Shore Hurricane News, bears have been spotted in Manchester, Howell, Jackson, and Lakewood in recent years.

And the state has reported sightings in all four Shore counties.

According to New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, the black bear territory has expanded steadily from the mountains of northwest New Jersey down to the coastal plain.

They’re now found in all 21 counties, expanding southward from 1995, although most still live in the northwestern portion of the state.

State wildlife officials say they use “an integrated approach to managing New Jersey’s black bear population, fostering coexistence between people and bears.”

They say the most common problem residents experience is black bears rummaging through garbage — bears are wary of people — so officials say to properly secure all refuse.

State regulations prohibit police from using lethal force on any animals that do not pose an immediate threat to the public.

The New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife provides safety tips: