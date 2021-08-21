AFL-CIO elects first woman, African American man to top leadership positions

This story originally appeared on WITF

For the first time, the AFL-CIO has elected a woman and an African American man to leadership positions. Longtime trade unionist Liz Shuler will head the AFL-CIO, the group announced Friday. The federation also announced that Fred Redmond will be its next secretary-treasurer.

“I believe in my bones the labor movement is the single greatest organized force for progress,” Shuler said in a statement Friday afternoon.

🎊 Congratulations 🎊@LizShuler Elected AFL-CIO President, Fred Redmond Tapped as Secretary-Treasurer, Forming Historic Leadership Team. #1uherstory pic.twitter.com/x6Bp1DFG43 — AFL-CIO ✊ Pass the #PROAct (@AFLCIO) August 20, 2021

She’ll take the position of longtime President Richard Trumka, who died earlier this month. Prior to her election, Shuler was the first woman to become secretary-treasurer of the AFL-CIO. She grew up in a union household: Her father was a power lineman in Portland and her mother worked at the company as well, according to the group’s announcement.