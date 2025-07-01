What Are The Three Sister Crops?
According to some Indigenous communities across the Americas, Corn is a holy crop and she has sisters: Beans and Squash. For these communities, the three sister crops are meant to be grown and served together, a farming practice also known as companion planting. What can we learn about this agricultural practice developed over millennia?
