    What Are The Three Sister Crops?

    Air Date: July 1, 2025

    According to some Indigenous communities across the Americas, Corn is a holy crop and she has sisters: Beans and Squash. For these communities, the three sister crops are meant to be grown and served together, a farming practice also known as companion planting. What can we learn about this agricultural practice developed over millennia?

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Delishtory

    Delishtory

    Delishtory

    Join Kae Lani Palmisano as she delves into the delicious history behind our favorite food obsessions. 

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate