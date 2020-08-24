    Up Close & Personal

    Air Date: August 24, 2020

    From tales of immigration to short films about losing family members, these local student filmmakers are sharing personal narratives through their own lens.

    Brought to you by Young Creators Studio

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate