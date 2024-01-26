    Ukrainian Ballroom Champions Find Hope and Healing at Delaware Dance Studio

    Ukrainian Ballroom Champs in Del., Latinas in Motion, Andrea Clearfield’s Salon & more!

    Air Date: January 26, 2024

    Next on You Oughta Know, meet a dancing couple who found refuge at a Del. dance studio. Discover how Latinas in Motion is promoting healthy lifestyles. Find out how women can make the most of their me time. Experience composer Andrea Clearfield’s intimate Salon performances. Check out Patrick Stoner’s Flicks with the cast of The Color Purple. Learn to love cheese even more at Philly Cheese School.

