U.S. Imperialism & Settlement In Philadelphia
Asian American Studies Scholar and host Rob Buscher discusses the history of United States imperialism during the late 18th and early 19th centuries with Debbie Wei, Samip Mallick, and Rommel Rivera. The group explores how overseas expansion ultimately resulted in Asian American and Pacific Islander communities settling in Philadelphia.
Panelists:
- Samip Mallick – Executive Director of South Asian American Digital Archive
- Debbie Wei – Co-Founder, Asian Americans United; Former Curriculum Specialist for Asian Pacific American Studies for the School District of Philadelphia
- Dr. Rommel Rivera – President of the Association of Philippine Physicians in America