Trio Powerhouse

On Stage At Curtis features a piano trio with pianist Wei Luo who released her self-titled debut album in August 2019, violinist Andrea Obiso recently joined Orchestra dell’ Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia as Concertmaster and cellist Oliver Herbert who made his San Francisco Symphony subscription debut in September 2019 will perform Rachmaninoff’s Trio élégiaque in G minor and Shostakovich’s Trio No. 1 in C minor, Op. 8.

Rachmaninoff: Trio élégiaque in G minor

Andrea Obiso, violin; Oliver Herbert, cello; Wei Luo, piano

Trio élégiaque in G minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff was written when he was just 19 years old. Most piano trios has three or four movements, in contrast this one has only one movement.

Shostakovich: Trio No. 1 in C minor, Op. 8

Andrea Obiso, violin; Oliver Herbert, cello; Wei Luo, piano

Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich created this work as a student in 1923; he was only 16 years old. This trio is also a single movement sonata full of expressive feelings.