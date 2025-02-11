    Peak Travel

    The Tourism ‘Crisis’ in San Andrés

    Air Date: February 11, 2025
    When two budget airlines collapsed in Colombia, tourism to the small island of San Andrés suddenly dropped. The travel industry makes up 90% of the island’s economy, and many worried this would spell a crisis for its residents. What actually happens to a popular destination when many of the tourists stop coming?

    Peak Travel

    Winner of 2024 Signal Award for Best New Podcast! Peak Travel reveals how travel affects local communities in hot-spot destinations around the world.

