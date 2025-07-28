The Surprising Origins of Vanilla

Vanilla is one of the most expensive spices in the world. That’s no surprise when you learn just how complicated it is to grow and extract. So how did vanilla become such a popular flavor?

Delishtory brings you a tasty exploration into our favorite food obsessions. It’s delicious, it’s history – it’s Delishtory!

Kae Lani Palmisano is an Emmy Award-Winning television host, food and travel writer, recipe developer and home cook who loves to explore the journey that food takes to get to the plate.