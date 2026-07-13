The Source Episode 1

The Source podcast’s first episode features stories by WHYY News reporters Cris Barrish, Tom MacDonald and Nicole Leonard. Barrish reports on Sarah McBride, Delaware’s newest Congresswoman, MacDonald chronicles millions in overtime pay accrued by city workers and Leonard explores the growth of artificial intelligence within Pennsylvania health systems.

The Source is a podcast produced by WHYY News and Billy Penn. Each episode includes a Billy Penn-ism, a bit of wit and wisdom from Pennsylvania’s founder, William Penn.