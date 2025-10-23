The joy of being alone: why we all need solitude

Psychologist Robert Coplan says that too many of us aren’t getting enough time alone with ourselves, a condition he calls “aloneliness.”

He explains that alone time often gets a bad reputation and is frequently confused with loneliness, which involves feelings of isolation and disconnection.

Coplan has been researching and touting the benefits of solitude for years. He believes it deserves a more prominent place in our lives. According to Coplan, carving out even 15 minutes a day for yourself can be restorative and can strengthen your relationship with yourself and others.

Robert Coplan is a psychology professor at Carleton University and first became interested in solitude watching young children at play. His new book is The Joy of Solitude: How to Reconnect with Ourself in an Overconnected World. He joins us this week to discuss why we need solitude, what it can teach us about ourselves, and how it can spark creativity.