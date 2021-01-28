The Grain Chain

Once known as a “breadbasket colony,” Pennsylvania has lost hundreds of its active flour mills in the last century. As a result, knowledge about growing diverse varieties of grain crops, and ways of utilizing those grains, has been lost as well. This Movers & Makers special episode highlights three important stages of grain production: the grower, the baker, and value-added products such as malt, beer, and vinegar. Lost Bread Co, Small Valley Milling, and Deer Creek Malthouse give a glimpse of how a new generation of food producers are determined to support each other, by contributing to the culture of wholesome and sustainable goods.