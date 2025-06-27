    The Giant No/ Easy Eyes

    Friends can see the same thing differently; Using simple shapes to learn to draw.

    Air Date: June 27, 2025

    When Zia tells Albie “No” for her safety, it takes a visit to an illustrator who demonstrates different ways to imagine the same concept for the friends to realize that “No” doesn’t have to come between them and fun; Albie is having trouble drawing the villain in her “Super Albie” story until Scout C. Spectacles and a muralist show her how to see simple shapes in the things she wants to draw.

    Brought to you by Albie’s Elevator

