The changing way we work

The way we work is changing at a seemingly rapid clip. The last few years have brought the rise of AI, a shift toward remote work, and the largest share of Americans juggling multiple jobs in 25 years.

Some of these changes are exciting – who doesn’t want to sneak in a load of laundry between 9 and 5, or let ChatGPT handle some of the busy work? But there are also major pain points like burnout, social isolation and fears around future job security. And that’s assuming you can even find work in the first place.

As we adjust to this new landscape, what else warrants rethinking?

Today on Studio 2, we’re exploring our relationship to work. Plus, new approaches to organizing time and navigating a mercurial job market – especially for the many young people struggling to break in.

Guests:

— Callum Borchers, “On the Clock” columnist covering workplace trends for the Wall Street Journal.

— Kristie McAlpine, assistant professor of management at Rutgers Business School–Camden