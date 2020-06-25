Strumming Through History: Philly’s Vintage Instruments

On this episode of You Oughta Know, travel-blogger Catherine Smith shares fun, socially distanced summer activities available to families near Philadelphia. Shirley gets a taste of Naples in Annemarie Dooling’s kitchen when the two prepare Dooling’s family favorite, gravy pot! We head to Vintage Instruments, whose vast collection of vintage guitars and banjos date all the way back to the 18th century. Then, find out how this Pennsauken animal shelter is finding short and long-term care for their furry friends during the pandemic. Plus, Jackie Starker, owner of Amelie’s Bark Shop shares how her custom dog treats and cakes keep her pup-stomers coming back for more!