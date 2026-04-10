Step Inside 

    You Oughta Know

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    Explore unique Philly spaces like Ministry of Awe, Ebenezer Maxwell Mansion & more!

    Air Date: April 10, 2026

    This week on You Oughta Know, we explore unique buildings and homes around Philadelphia. Visit the Ministry of Awe, travel back in time with S.Philly.Time.Capsules, see the Haines Shoe House in York, tour the Victorian Ebenezer Maxwell Mansion, and discover the gospel of karaoke with the Voices of Hope.

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    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

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