Serena Wang | Piano
Pianist Serena shares her artistry and journey at Curtis.
In this episode of On Stage at Curtis, pianist Serena shares her musical journey and artistry at the Curtis Institute of Music. With precision, passion, and a distinctive interpretive voice, she brings depth and energy to every performance. Go behind the scenes to learn how dedication and creativity shape her evolving sound both on and off the stage.
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