    Season 2 Favorites

    Air Date: March 26, 2020

    Hosts Shirley Min and Regina Mitchell take you on a tour of a full scale replica of NASA’s Project Mercury capsule, then head to a local Hemp Farm to discover how this versatile plant can be used to build homes. Then, find out if you’re jogging correctly with running coach John Goldthorp, see how a local boxer is bringing the community together, and witness the battleground of modern day knights in the Armored Combat League. Plus, U.S Women’s Chess champion Jennifer Shahade challenges young girls to advance their chess skills.

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know logo

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

