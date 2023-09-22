Philly Boxing Ministry Brings Hope and Transformation to Teens
Student-produced special: boxing ministry, recovery-friendly taqueria, & more!
Next on You Oughta Know, it’s a student-produced special from WHYY’s media labs! Learn how a boxing ministry is transforming teens and ultimate frisbee is fostering inclusivity. Visit a taqueria serving up second chances and a beloved tortilleria. Discover textile recycling and meet a promising young violinist. Plus, an urban creamery, arts intervention nonprofit, and how to pass the driving test.
