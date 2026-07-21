    Hittin’ Season

    Phillies Trade Deadline “Would You Rather” & Trea Turner’s Wacky Night

    Trea Turner had one of the weirdest games of his career Monday night in the Phillies' 10-7 win over the Dodgers in Philadelphia.

    Air Date: July 21, 2026
    Listen 01:14:23

    Trea Turner had one of the weirdest games of his career Monday night in the Phillies’ 10-7 win over the Dodgers in Philadelphia. John Stolnis of The Good Phight, Justin Klugh from Baseball Prospectus and Liz Roscher, Editor of SABR’s Baseball Research Journal, break down the wacky first game of the Phils’ three-game tilt with L.A. Then, they break down various Trade Deadline scenarios by playing a game of “Would You Rather?” featuring seven different options.

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    Hosted by John Stolnis, Liz Roscher and Justin Klugh

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