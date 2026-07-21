Phillies Trade Deadline “Would You Rather” & Trea Turner’s Wacky Night

Trea Turner had one of the weirdest games of his career Monday night in the Phillies’ 10-7 win over the Dodgers in Philadelphia. John Stolnis of The Good Phight, Justin Klugh from Baseball Prospectus and Liz Roscher, Editor of SABR’s Baseball Research Journal, break down the wacky first game of the Phils’ three-game tilt with L.A. Then, they break down various Trade Deadline scenarios by playing a game of “Would You Rather?” featuring seven different options.