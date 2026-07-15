Phillies Fans Steal the Show at All Star Week in Philadelphia

Phillies fans are the talk of the sports world once again after dominating the headlines at MLB’s All Star Game and Home Run Derby this week! Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo, Brandon Marsh and Jhoan Duran may have been the stars participating in the game, but Phillies fans made the week electric. Host John Stolnis of The Good Phight breaks down everything we saw at the Derby and the Midsummer Classic, including Jordan Walker’s walk-off HR derby victory over Schwarber, and the AL’s 4-0 blanking of the NL squad. Also, John sets up the Phils’ second half, with a challenging homestand facing the Phillies out of the break.