New Holiday Traditions
On this week’s episode of You Oughta Know, see how holiday traditions get reimagined. Philadelphia’s Chocolate Ballerina Company is inspiring its dancers to dream big. Chef Natasha joins us with some holiday menu ideas that infuse old traditions with new ones (see recipes below). Plus, learn about a local brew that tastes good and gives back to the community. Then we head over to Triple Bottom Brewing. Looking for a way to unwind from the year? We go in search of rejuvenation and relaxation at Float SNJ. And finally, we tell you about a WHYY project that’s honoring Good Souls around the area.
Chef Natasha’s holiday menu:
Appetizer
Blistered tomato garlic, and pesto caprese wreath with fresh mozzarella and basil
Salad
Roasted seasonal squash, kabocha and brussels sprouts
Salad
Fresh arugula dressed with lemon pumpkin oil dressing, fresh pomegranate and toasted pumpkin seeds
Vegetarian
Fire roasted cherry tomatoes with garlic and basil over creamy citrus parmesan polenta w/shaved parmesan
Main dish
Red wine lamb bolognese with creamy four cheese polenta
Mini angus beef meatloafs wrapped in bacon with pomegranate brown sugar spicy glaze
Dessert
Salted caramel chocolate pecan bark (holiday gift exchange/giving)