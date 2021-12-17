New Holiday Traditions

On this week’s episode of You Oughta Know, see how holiday traditions get reimagined. Philadelphia’s Chocolate Ballerina Company is inspiring its dancers to dream big. Chef Natasha joins us with some holiday menu ideas that infuse old traditions with new ones (see recipes below). Plus, learn about a local brew that tastes good and gives back to the community. Then we head over to Triple Bottom Brewing. Looking for a way to unwind from the year? We go in search of rejuvenation and relaxation at Float SNJ. And finally, we tell you about a WHYY project that’s honoring Good Souls around the area.

Chef Natasha’s holiday menu:

Appetizer

Blistered tomato garlic, and pesto caprese wreath with fresh mozzarella and basil

Salad

Roasted seasonal squash, kabocha and brussels sprouts

Salad

Fresh arugula dressed with lemon pumpkin oil dressing, fresh pomegranate and toasted pumpkin seeds

Vegetarian

Fire roasted cherry tomatoes with garlic and basil over creamy citrus parmesan polenta w/shaved parmesan

Main dish

Red wine lamb bolognese with creamy four cheese polenta

Mini angus beef meatloafs wrapped in bacon with pomegranate brown sugar spicy glaze

Dessert

Salted caramel chocolate pecan bark (holiday gift exchange/giving)