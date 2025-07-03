    Musical Madness/ Rosie’s Camera

    Voting for choices can help a group decide; Celebrating what makes friends special.

    Air Date: July 3, 2025

    Jay, Albie, Huggy and friends are exercising and want to add music to their workout, but Albie and Huggy can’t agree on a song until they meet a band that uses voting to pick their songs; Albie uses Rosie’s camera to take funny pictures of friends that Rosie worries might be embarrassing, so she introduces Albie to a street photographer who shows how to highlight her friends’ best qualities.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Albie’s Elevator

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate