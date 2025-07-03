Musical Madness/ Rosie’s Camera
Voting for choices can help a group decide; Celebrating what makes friends special.
Jay, Albie, Huggy and friends are exercising and want to add music to their workout, but Albie and Huggy can’t agree on a song until they meet a band that uses voting to pick their songs; Albie uses Rosie’s camera to take funny pictures of friends that Rosie worries might be embarrassing, so she introduces Albie to a street photographer who shows how to highlight her friends’ best qualities.
