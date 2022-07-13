Preview: Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Lesley Manville, best known for playing Princess Margaret in THE CROWN, talks with Patrick Stoner about the importance of beauty to people after the drab times of war & pandemic.
Today, Explained is Vox's daily explainer podcast. Hosts Sean Rameswaram and Noel King will guide you through the most important stories of the day.
Lesley Manville, best known for playing Princess Margaret in THE CROWN, talks with Patrick Stoner about the importance of beauty to people after the drab times of war & pandemic.
Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal