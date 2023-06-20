Moth Quilt/Postcard for Huggy
A quilter helps Albie fix her blanket; Letting friends know how much they mean to you.
Albie is shocked to discover that a moth has chewed holes in her very favorite blanket, but a visit to a quilter inspires a way to mend it with her neighbors; Huggy is on vacation and Albie misses her friend so much she makes a postcard to let him know.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.