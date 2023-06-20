Donate

    Moth Quilt/Postcard for Huggy

    A quilter helps Albie fix her blanket; Letting friends know how much they mean to you.

    Air Date: June 20, 2023

    Albie is shocked to discover that a moth has chewed holes in her very favorite blanket, but a visit to a quilter inspires a way to mend it with her neighbors; Huggy is on vacation and Albie misses her friend so much she makes a postcard to let him know.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Albie’s Elevator

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate