Maxence Dauriat | Percussion Vision of Sound
Percussionist Maxence shares his rhythmic journey at Curtis.
In this episode of On Stage at Curtis, meet Maxence, a percussionist driven to make his drumbeats resonate across time. With a passion for the vast world of percussion instruments, he embraces every rhythm and tone in a symphonic journey of sound. Follow Maxence as he explores his craft and shares the artistry behind his captivating musical path.
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