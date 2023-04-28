Making Music
From Drexel Audio Archives to DJ class for Philly students and Centro Musical, we’re making music on YOK!
You Oughta Know visits Independent Record Pressing to see how albums are made. Learn how Drexel Audio Archives is saving classic recordings. Sample musical memorabilia at Johnson Victrola Museum. Meet the ‘90s hip hop moguls and founders of Ruffhouse Records. Sample the sound of Philly students learning pro DJ skills. Find rare vinyl at R & B Records and visit Centro Musical, a unique music store.
