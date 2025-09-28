    Madeleine Albright

    Air Date: September 28, 2025
    Listen 52:29
    File photo: Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, July 26, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

    File photo: Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, July 26, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

    Madeleine Albright was a pioneer in American politics. In 1997, she became the nation’s first female secretary of state and, at the time, the highest ranking female official in U.S. history.

    On this edition of Radio Times Rewind, we go back to Marty Moss Coane’s 2003 interview with Albright, as she reflected on her memoir, “Madame Secretary.”

    Listening back is like jumping in a time machine — offering a fascinating portrait of how foreign policy evolved pre and post 9/11, and before President Trump.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Radio Times Rewind

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate