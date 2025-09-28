Madeleine Albright was a pioneer in American politics. In 1997, she became the nation’s first female secretary of state and, at the time, the highest ranking female official in U.S. history.

On this edition of Radio Times Rewind, we go back to Marty Moss Coane’s 2003 interview with Albright, as she reflected on her memoir, “Madame Secretary.”

Listening back is like jumping in a time machine — offering a fascinating portrait of how foreign policy evolved pre and post 9/11, and before President Trump.