Love Raptor featuring Zach Heckendorf

“Up”

Zach Heckendorf joins Love Raptor, a collaborative project of many musicians, to perform a funky version of Zach’s single “Up”. Heckendorf’s style and sound underscores his omnivorous musical tastes and influences. His fluid, contrapuntal guitar playing draws from years cutting his teeth on the work of Jack Johnson and Jose Gonzalez. “When I started out, I played a lot of solo shows, so I had to be my own one-man band,” Heckendorf explains. But he also has the edginess and tuneful sensibilities of pop-punk bands he grew up on: Blink-182, Green Day, and Sum 41. “They were the big ones for me when I was a teenager, so they’re in my blood.”

Zach's most recent album Hawk Talk is masterfully produced by Grammy winner John Fields and is the summation of Zach's journey, one in which a young artist achieves early success, walks away from it after hitting a creative wall, and then comes back to music with a renewed passion and vigor through the magical power of songwriting. Since releasing his self-titled debut album at age 16, Heckendorf has released a series of critical and fan favorites: The Cool Down, Speed Checked by Aircraft, Artifacts and an EP titled Up. He's toured the U.S. extensively as a headliner and has supported artists such as Rodrigo y Gabriela, John Butler Trio and Rogue as well as Michael Franti and Spearhead at Red Rocks Amphitheater. He is currently quarantined in the mountains of Colorado.