Local Medical Professionals Form Cover Band That Soothes the Soul

    Air Date: March 31, 2023

    Next on You Oughta Know, get a healthy dose of live music with The Providers. Find out how Ladies Who Rock are helping women in need through music festivals. Discover the untold history of Philadelphia with Beyond the Bell tours. Visit women-owned businesses in East Passyunk. Meet twin sisters who realized their restaurant dreams with FoodChasers’ Kitchen. Learn about the history of women in brewing and meet one of today’s best female head brewers.

